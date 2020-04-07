Grid maxed out for FR Americas iRacing Invitational Round 3

A full grid of 40 competitors representing 10 nations will take to the virtual Virginia International Raceway from the comfort of their homes tonight for Round 3 of the inaugural Formula Regional Americas iRacing Invitational Championship.

A mix of real-world FR Americas Championship Powered by Honda competitors and development drivers, along with top guest drivers will showcase their sim skills in a 30-minute shootout with live streaming coverage sponsored by Hankook Tire starting at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

In Round 2 of the seven-race eSeries, FR Americas rookie Dario Cangialosi dominated, finishing the race nearly seven seconds ahead of second-place 2019 F3 Americas champion Dakota Dickerson.

However, this week, Cangialosi will face several challengers looking to upset him, including FR Americas drivers Blake Upton and Jacob Abel, who both finished the previous rounds in the top 10 and now trail Cangialosi by just a few points in the overall championship.

New guest drivers, Turkish F1 Esports driver Cem Bolukbasi and undefeated Road to Indy iRacing eSeries challenger Phillippe Denes both have impressed in their individual online series and have now set their eyes on the FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship.

“With the expanded competition this week, my focus will be having an error-free race, which was key to my victory at Circuit of The Americas,” said Canialosi, who will make his FR Americas team announcement in the upcoming days. “I am excited to race at VIR tonight on the sim. I have spent a lot of time there in real life, so it’s cool to see how that translates to iRacing.”

Live coverage by Apex Racing TV starts at 7:10pm Eastern with a swift 10-minute qualifying followed by a 30-minute race and featuring “podium” interviews with the top drivers. Following the race, FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship drivers will host a LIVE question and answer session with fans on the FR Americas Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/framericas/)

Fans can watch the action live on the FR Americas YouTube and Twitch channels:

FR Americas YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYVz40idpGU

FR Americas Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/framericas

Live Timing and Scoring: https://www.apexracingtv.com/livetiming/

Round 2 Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_RepJ99qRw