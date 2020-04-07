Dale Jr heads list of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

Five first-time nominees, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., highlight the list of those eligible for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
NASCAR announced the 15 nominees Tuesday. In addition to Earnhardt, the other new names are drivers Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards, crew chief Jake Elder, and car builder Banjo Matthews.
A reminder that beginning this year, the Hall of Fame Class will be chosen from a Modern Era Ballot (two selections) and Pioneer Ballot (one selection). In previous years, one overall ballot sent five individuals into the Hall of Fame.
Modern Era Ballot:
Neil Bonnett: 18-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series
Jeff Burton: 21-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: 26-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, two-time Xfinity Series champion, 15-time most popular driver
Carl Edwards: 28-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and 2007 Xfinity Series champion
Harry Gant: 18-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, including two Southern 500s
Harry Hyde: NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief (1970)
Larry Phillips: five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion
Ricky Rudd: 23-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Brickyard 400
Kirk Shelmerdine: four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief
Mike Stefanik: nine-time NASCAR champion
Pioneer Ballot
Jake Elder: three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief
Red Farmer: three-time NASCAR late model sportsman champion and 1956 modified champion
Banjo Matthews: car builder involved in more than 250 race wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and three championships
Hershel McGriff: 1986 NASCAR West Series champion
Ralph Moody: two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion owner with Holman-Moody
Among the five nominees for the Landmark Award (acknowledging contributions to NASCAR), is Janet Guthrie. Guthrie had been dropped from the ballot last year.
Landmark Award
Janet Guthrie: first female to compete in a NASCAR Cup Series superspeedway race
Alvin Hawkins: NASCAR’s first flagman. He also established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.
Mike Helton: former NASCAR president and former track operator at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway
Dr. Joseph Mattioli: founder of Pocono Raceway
Ralph Seagraves: an executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company who formed the Winston-NASCAR partnership
