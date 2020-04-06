Sim racing rigs: What are the IndyCar pros using?

Scott McLaughlin won Saturday’s Honda Grand Prix IndyCar Challenge iRacing event at virtual Barber Motorsports Park. Interviewing the New Zealander after the race, NBCSN announcer Paul Tracy asked a question that many are asking right now: “What’s your equipment and setup that you have at home?”

With sim racing being thrust to the forefront of the motorsports world due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the thirst for information is palpable. And there are loads of available available which is why the easiest question often is “What rig you runnin’?” to someone in the know.

McLaughlin, by the way, replied that he is running a Simworx Simulator that is currently set up primarily for touring car racing.

Other drivers have been sharing their setups via social media throughout the past few weeks. As you can imagine, they run the gamut from high-end systems to equipment that anyone could pick up at a local electronics store.

Conor Daly is proud of his modest setup and says he has no plans to upgrade.

Some drivers have gone to great lengths to get their more “complex” simulators installed and working. Take, for instance, the work that Kyle Kaiser put into his sim as he prepared to go racing last weekend as well.

While all of the drivers have experience with racing simulators, having a personal one may not have been a priority. Marcus Ericsson was one of those drivers and recently documented the process of building his sim in an episode on his YouTube channel.

This weekend also marked the return of Robert Wickens to IndyCar racing, earning him the drive of the day for Saturday’s race. Here he is showing how he gets into the rig and the controls he is using.

Today was a lot of fun! Happy with being in the top 10, can’t wait for next weekend. Here’s a little clip of how I get into my sim. Thanks again @SimCraft ! #INDYCARChallenge #iracing @ArrowMcLarenSP #indycar @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/jCjNJ1jMJR — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) April 4, 2020

Here are more setups from around the virtual paddock.

Finally got up and operational early this AM! Been running lots of laps today trying to understand this system and keep up with the quick guys! Tune in on @IndyCar and my accounts tomorrow for all the action. 🤙 #RELENTLESS | #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/pT3uhE3kLx — Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) March 28, 2020