Sim racing rigs: What are the IndyCar pros using?

Scott McLaughlin won Saturday’s Honda Grand Prix IndyCar Challenge iRacing event at virtual Barber Motorsports Park. Interviewing the New Zealander after the race, NBCSN announcer Paul Tracy asked a question that many are asking right now: “What’s your equipment and setup that you have at home?”
With sim racing being thrust to the forefront of the motorsports world due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the thirst for information is palpable. And there are loads of available available which is why the easiest question often is “What rig you runnin’?” to someone in the know.
McLaughlin, by the way, replied that he is running a Simworx Simulator that is currently set up primarily for touring car racing.
Other drivers have been sharing their setups via social media throughout the past few weeks. As you can imagine, they run the gamut from high-end systems to equipment that anyone could pick up at a local electronics store.
Conor Daly is proud of his modest setup and says he has no plans to upgrade.
Some drivers have gone to great lengths to get their more “complex” simulators installed and working. Take, for instance, the work that Kyle Kaiser put into his sim as he prepared to go racing last weekend as well.
While all of the drivers have experience with racing simulators, having a personal one may not have been a priority. Marcus Ericsson was one of those drivers and recently documented the process of building his sim in an episode on his YouTube channel.
This weekend also marked the return of Robert Wickens to IndyCar racing, earning him the drive of the day for Saturday’s race. Here he is showing how he gets into the rig and the controls he is using.
Here are more setups from around the virtual paddock.
Ready to go sim racing with @imsa_racing! You can watch along on the @iracingofficial YouTube page! Green flag at 2:30 EST! Thanks to my Sim sponsors – #wr1simchassis, Wheeler metals, #hppsimulation, @impactbymcs, @bigmachinevodka and @decksavers! #Steelhorseracing #fanatec #hpp #sim #rig #racing #iracing #esports #simulator #lululemon
This @iracingofficial thing is fun! I’m already looking forward to next week. We had a good start. Was running in sixth before I hit the wall, but only ended up two laps down and finished in 14th. The important thing is we raised $2250 for #Turns4Troops and we’ll be back out there next week to raise some more.
