RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 4-6

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For full calendar, click here.
|Date
|Time ET
|Event – Track
|Series
|Platform
|Stream/TV
|April 3
|7:00 p.m.
|Open-Wheel Invitational – Indianapolis
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|click here
|April 4
|1:04 p.m.
|Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – COTA
|RTI
|iRacing
|TBA
|April 4
|2:30 p.m.
|IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Barber
|IndyCar
|iRacing
|NBCSN
|April 4
|5 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta
|Spec Racer Ford
|iRacing
|click here
|April 4
|5:55 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta
|Touring
|iRacing
|click here
|April 4
|6:40 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta
|Skip Barber F2000
|iRacing
|click here
|April 4
|9:40 p.m.
|eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta
|Global MX-5 Cup
|iRacing
|click here
|April 5
|10:00 a.m.
|eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Bristol qualifier
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|TBA
|April 5
|1:00 p.m.
|eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Bristol
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FS1
|April 5
|3:00 p.m.
|F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series – Melbourne
|F1
|F1 2019
|info here
|April 6
|7:00 p.m.
|NBC Esports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Rockingham
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|NBCSN
