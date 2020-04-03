Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 4-6

Image by Zak Mauger/LAT

Esports

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For full calendar, click here.

Date Time ET Event – Track Series Platform Stream/TV
April 3 7:00 p.m. Open-Wheel Invitational – Indianapolis IndyCar iRacing click here
April 4 1:04 p.m. Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – COTA RTI iRacing TBA
April 4 2:30 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Barber IndyCar iRacing NBCSN
April 4 5 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta Spec Racer Ford iRacing click here
April 4 5:55 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta Touring iRacing click here
April 4 6:40 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta Skip Barber F2000 iRacing click here
April 4 9:40 p.m. eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – Road Atlanta Global MX-5 Cup iRacing click here
April 5 10:00 a.m. eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Bristol qualifier NASCAR iRacing TBA
April 5 1:00 p.m. eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series – Bristol NASCAR iRacing FS1
April 5 3:00 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series – Melbourne F1 F1 2019 info here
April 6 7:00 p.m. NBC Esports Short Track iRacing Challenge – Rockingham NASCAR iRacing NBCSN

