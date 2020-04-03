MotoAmerica cancels VIR round

MotoAmerica has announced that it has been forced to cancel the MotoAmerica Superbikes round scheduled for May 1-3 at Virginia International Raceway due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Governor of Virginia’s stay-at-home order, currently set to end June 10.

MotoAmerica is still working toward holding a 10-event schedule. Currently, the 2020 MotoAmerica Series is scheduled to begin May 29-31 with Road America, with the Superbikes at Road America and the Vintage Motofest event.

“We worked with hard with VIR to try and find a new date once Governor Northam extended the stay-at-home order to June 10, but we couldn’t make it work and have been forced to cancel,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Not being able to race at VIR in 2020 was not something we ever imagined, but then again we never thought we’d be faced with something like COVID-19. We will continue to work towards a 10-event schedule for 2020 and will keep everyone posted moving forward. In the meantime, we urge our fans, teams and riders to continue to do the right things to keep them safe and healthy.”

Customers who have already purchased tickets for Superbikes at Virginia may transfer the purchase to MotoAmerica race events at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Barber Motorsports Park, or receive a refund of ticket price, excluding ticketing fees.

The 2020 MotoAmerica schedule:

May 29-31: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 26-28: The Ridge, Shelton, Washington

July 10-12: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

July 31-August 2: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

August 7-9: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 11-13: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey

September 18-20: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

October 9-11: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana

November 13-15: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas