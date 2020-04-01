Toronto COVID-19 restrictions pose new challenges for IndyCar race

The city of Toronto has cancelled all significant events through June 30 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The decision could impact IndyCar’s ability to hold the Honda Indy Toronto over July 10-12, due to the month-plus setup period required to assemble the street course held around Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto.

“We know this pandemic is changing how we go about our daily lives in our city,” Mayor John Tory said in a press conference held Tuesday. “And that will also mean many of the events we treasure in our city every year will not be able to go ahead as scheduled this year. While we treasure many of these events and the important contribution they make in our life, protecting the health and safety of Toronto residents is our primary concern right now.”

Asked for a comment on the new mandate, Green Savoree Race Promotions confirmed discussions have been held with a variety of officials and parties involved in the event, but no direction was given as to whether an exemption could be granted to keep the race’s original date on the calendar.

“Conversations have been ongoing with Exhibition Place, City of Toronto, Honda Canada and IndyCar with the intention to hold the event on the originally scheduled date as planned,” GSRP said in a statement. “The event is subject to the guidance and mandates of federal, provincial and municipal authorities regarding public gatherings and travel. The health and safety of all associated with the Honda Indy Toronto will remain the priority.”

In order for the Honda Indy Toronto to be held, construction would need to start at the beginning of June. At present, IndyCar’s lone visit to Canada is set to serve as the sixth event on the revised 2020 schedule.