The Week In IndyCar, April 1, with Mike Hull

Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull makes his 22nd appearance on The Marshall Pruett Podcast to answer questions for The Week In IndyCar show using items submitted by fans via social media.

Episode Time Stamps:

  • Show open and recent news
  • Mike Hull conversation (starts at 11m42s)
  • Stimulus package and Payroll Protection Program (13m16s)
  • Memories of Rod Campbell (24m24s)
  • Hull’s shelter-in-place routine (31m34s)
  • Aeroscreen setup changes and cooling at a hot August Indy 500 (37m29s)
  • Picking three non-Ganassi IndyCar drivers for Hull’s iRacing team, and why (42m42s)
  • Target store discounts (52m41s)
  • Jimmy Vasser story to close (55m18s)

