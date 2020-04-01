The Week In IndyCar, April 1, with Mike Hull
Image by LAT
The Week In IndyCar, April 1, with Mike Hull
46
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull makes his 22nd appearance on The Marshall Pruett Podcast to answer questions for The Week In IndyCar show using items submitted by fans via social media.
Episode Time Stamps:
Show open and recent news
Mike Hull conversation (starts at 11m42s)
Stimulus package and Payroll Protection Program (13m16s)
Memories of Rod Campbell (24m24s)
Hull’s shelter-in-place routine (31m34s)
Aeroscreen setup changes and cooling at a hot August Indy 500 (37m29s)
Picking three non-Ganassi IndyCar drivers for Hull’s iRacing team, and why (42m42s)
Target store discounts (52m41s)
Jimmy Vasser story to close (55m18s)
IndyCar, Podcasts
46
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
7hr
Racing cultivates a lot of self-absorbed people, but it’s the self-made ones from the good old days that are always the most (…)
7hr
The disruptions caused by current shutdowns reach into every corner of the racing industry. RACER.com is sharing stories of how different (…)
8hr
DIESEL Motorsports and its National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM) has a visionary, enthusiastic leader in president Ron Knoch. (…)
8hr
When James Small first came to the United States from Australia, he gave himself five years to become a NASCAR crew chief. He ended up (…)
8hr
The city of Toronto has cancelled all significant events through June 30 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The decision could (…)
8hr
Of all the things Jimmie Johnson prepared for during his NASCAR farewell tour, taking a crash course on iRacing certainly wasn’t on (…)
9hr
NBC Sports is joining the Esports world. The network announced Wednesday that Round 2 of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge — the virtual (…)
9hr
Ahead of the third weekend for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, a tweak to the format has been announced. NASCAR Cup Series (…)
10hr
With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — (…)
11hr
The NTT IndyCar Series iRacing event at Watkins Glen produced an engaged audience across major streaming platforms. According to the (…)
More RACER
Comments