Rick Hendrick joins RACER.com Guest Mailbag line-up

As a NASCAR team owner, Rick Hendrick has enjoyed 12 Cup Series titles, 257 race wins and 226 poles, as well as a combined four championships and 54 wins across the Xfinity and Truck Series. About the only thing he hasn’t done is sit down and answer some questions from RACER.com readers. That’s about to change.

We’re thrilled to have Mr Hendrick join the roster of luminaries from across the sport who will each take questions for their own special one-off Guest Mailbags. It’s your chance to go straight to the source and hear direct from the people who help shape the sport.

Our Guest Mailbag is currently taking questions for:

TONY KANAAN

2004 IndyCar Series champion; 2013 Indy 500 winner; active record holder for most consecutive IndyCar starts

ACURA TEAM PENSKE

Dane Cameron, Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya and Ricky Taylor available for questions

RICK HENDRICK

Owner, Hendrick Motorsports

HAAS F1

Guenther Steiner, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen available for questions

The deadline for questions to Haas F1 and Acura Team Penske is set for the end of this week. Thanks to all of you for the extraordinary response to the invitation for questions to Mario Andretti – we accepted as many as we could, and you can look forward to reading his replies in the near future.

Questions for all of the above guests can be submitted at guestmailbag@racer.com. Please include the name of the person your question is for in the subject line.