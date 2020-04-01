IndyCar iRacing Challenge Round 2 to air on NBCSN

NBC Sports is joining the Esports world. The network announced Wednesday that Round 2 of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge — the virtual racing series contested by a field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers — will be telecast this Saturday from the virtual Barber Motorsports Park live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will mark the inaugural IndyCar iRacing event to appear on NBCSN.

More than two dozen IndyCar drivers are expected to compete in this weekend’s event, including Sage Karam, winner of the opening round at the virtual Watkins Glen International.

NBC Sports’ lead IndyCar broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Paul Tracy (analyst), and Townsend Bell (analyst) will call the action, as they did on last week’s race which was streamed live on IndyCar’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as iRacing’s Twitch, gaining 433,000 combined views, according to IndyCar.

This marks the latest collaboration between NBC Sports and iRacing, which began in 2019 when NBC Sports telecast the first-ever eNASCAR live event on television. NBC Sports and iRacing teamed up to present the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Championship in a two-hour event live on NBCSN last October.