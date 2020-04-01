Combined audience for IndyCar iRacing event tops 600,000

The NTT IndyCar Series iRacing event at Watkins Glen produced an engaged audience across major streaming platforms.

According to the series, Saturday’s 45-lap American Red Cross Grand Prix won by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Sage Karam in the No. 24 Chevy produced 433,000 combined views through Saturday night on IndyCar.com, IndyCar’s Facebook and YouTube pages, plus iRacing’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

IndyCar also reports the number surpassed 600,000 by Monday, which added event-related content consumed on drivers’ social media accounts to the tally.

Up next in the six-race virtual series that runs through May 2 is Saturday’s iRacing visit to the Barber Motorsports Park road course.