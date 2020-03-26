[…] Road to Indy announces revised 2020 calendar […]

Following the revised schedule announcement today by IndyCar, Andersen Promotions has also confirmed a revised 2020 schedule for the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires to run in conjunction with the NTT IndyCar Series.

The two races lost at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas will be made up by tripleheader rounds for all three levels – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – at Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, helping to reduce costs to teams while maintaining an 18-race event schedule.

“With all the challenges the world is facing these days, it has been a positive experience working with our partners at IndyCar in preserving a full event calendar for the Road to Indy,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “The loss of COTA and Barber is unfortunate, as we very much enjoy racing at those great venues, but the solutions we have worked out will maintain full 18-race schedules for all three Road to Indy championships while still delivering the variety and excitement that our program has come to be known for. It’s a bit compressed, but under the circumstances, I am delighted with this schedule.”

The revised schedule is as follows, with the season-ending awards banquet for all three series to take place in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Updated 2020 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires Schedule: