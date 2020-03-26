Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Road to Indy announces revised 2020 calendar

Following the revised schedule announcement today by IndyCar, Andersen Promotions has also confirmed a revised 2020 schedule for the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires to run in conjunction with the NTT IndyCar Series.

The two races lost at Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas will be made up by tripleheader rounds for all three levels – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship – at Road America and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, helping to reduce costs to teams while maintaining an 18-race event schedule.

“With all the challenges the world is facing these days, it has been a positive experience working with our partners at IndyCar in preserving a full event calendar for the Road to Indy,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “The loss of COTA and Barber is unfortunate, as we very much enjoy racing at those great venues, but the solutions we have worked out will maintain full 18-race schedules for all three Road to Indy championships while still delivering the variety and excitement that our program has come to be known for. It’s a bit compressed, but under the circumstances, I am delighted with this schedule.”

The revised schedule is as follows, with the season-ending awards banquet for all three series to take place in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Updated 2020 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires Schedule:
June 19-21 Road America Tripleheader rounds
July 2-3 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Doubleheader rounds*
July 10-12 Streets of Toronto Doubleheader rounds
August 7-9 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Tripleheader rounds
August 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway-Freedom 100 Indy Lights
August 22 Lucas Oil Raceway-Freedom 90/75 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000
August 29 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Indy Lights/Indy Pro 2000
September 11-13 Portland International Raceway Doubleheader rounds
September 18-20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Doubleheader rounds
TBA Streets of St. Petersburg Doubleheader rounds

