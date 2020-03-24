FOX Sports will broadcast remaining NASCAR Esports races

FOX Sports has announced it will broadcast all remaining rounds of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

Entitled FOX NASCAR iRACING, the races will be simulcast on the FOX broadcast network (where available and subject to change), FOX Sports 1, and the FOX Sports app. In Canada, races will be available through FOX Sports Racing.

Last Sunday, drivers from all three NASCAR national series competed in a 100-lap iRacing event at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. The broadcast on FOX Sports 1 with Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds drew 903,000 viewers. It was the most-watched telecast on FS1 since the sports shutdown on March 12, and the most-watched sports telecast on cable Sunday afternoon, as well as the highest-rated Esports TV program in history.

“This rapid-fire collaboration between FOX Sports, NASCAR and iRacing obviously has resonated with race fans, gamers and television viewers across the country in a very positive way,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports Executive Producer/EVP Head of Production & Operations. “We have learned so much in a relatively short period of time, and we are excited to expand coverage of this brand-new NASCAR Esports series to an even wider audience.”

Drivers will compete this weekend at 1 p.m. ET on virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Clint Bowyer will also continue to be a part of the broadcast by providing insight as he competes in the race.

“We’re overwhelmed by the positive feedback and encouragement sent by industry stakeholders, drivers, partners, media and most importantly, our fans,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “We all can’t wait to get back to racing, and our partners at iRacing and FOX have worked with us to do just that – race. We are committed to running these eNASCAR iRacing events as long as necessary. Providing a platform for our fans to watch and engage with their favorite drivers is our number one priority.”