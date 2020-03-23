Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing world finds a new distraction for quarantined kids

IMSA

An expanding group of racecar livery designers and artists have banded together to give parents and kids new coloring opportunities while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The newest digital available for printing or digital painting was released this morning by Andy Blackmore featuring the popular Gear Racing/GRT Lamborghini Huracan GT3 which wowed crowds at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with its ‘pop art’ motif.

Using the social media hashtags #StayinColourIn and #ColourRaceCars, a variety of open-wheel, sports car, and rally options await downloading, and more are being added on a regular basis.

IMSA, IndyCar

