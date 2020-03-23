Racing world finds a new distraction for quarantined kids
Racing world finds a new distraction for quarantined kids
By
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
An expanding group of racecar livery designers and artists have banded together to give parents and kids new coloring opportunities while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
The newest digital available for printing or digital painting was released this morning by Andy Blackmore featuring the popular Gear Racing/GRT Lamborghini Huracan GT3 which wowed crowds at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with its ‘pop art’ motif.
Using the social media hashtags #StayinColourIn and #ColourRaceCars, a variety of open-wheel, sports car, and rally options await downloading, and more are being added on a regular basis.
IMSA, IndyCar
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
