Racing world finds a new distraction for quarantined kids

An expanding group of racecar livery designers and artists have banded together to give parents and kids new coloring opportunities while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The newest digital available for printing or digital painting was released this morning by Andy Blackmore featuring the popular Gear Racing/GRT Lamborghini Huracan GT3 which wowed crowds at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with its ‘pop art’ motif.

Using the social media hashtags #StayinColourIn and #ColourRaceCars, a variety of open-wheel, sports car, and rally options await downloading, and more are being added on a regular basis.

Okay, I'll play! Cadillac, Viper, and Ford GT to color in and make your own. #StayinColourIn #ColourRaceCars pic.twitter.com/o6YWaIT660 — Roger Warrick (@WarrickRoger) March 22, 2020

In search of an art project for your kids? Or maybe you’re looking for something relaxing to do? Download this coloring page of @GrahamRahal’s @UnitedRentals @indycar from our website and let us see your artwork. 🏎🖍 🔗 https://t.co/o3a1sqALZ3 pic.twitter.com/M5cnDcGysH — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) March 18, 2020