Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 rescheduled

For many in the off-road racing world, NORRA’s persistence to hold next month’s Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000 presented by Method Wheel offered hope that not all in motorsports has fallen under the dark COVID-19 shadow. However, the National Off-Road Racing Association has indeed been forced to reschedule its marque event, with the five-day trans-Baja peninsula run now set for October 3-10.

“NORRA has continuously been in consultation with government officials, and health experts on both sides of the border during this coronavirus situation,” the group stated. “Many teams have contacted us begging us to run the Yokohama Mexican 1000 as planned. With so many events being canceled, there is a lot of pent-up desire to go racing. Off-road racers, in general, are bold, determined people who are more willing to take risks. NORRA respects this point of view, but our responsibilities to the health of society outweigh anything else.

“We would also be very disappointed if some of our more experienced racers were prevented from attending due to health concerns,” the statement continued. Despite the best minds in the world throwing everything possible at finding solutions to the pandemic, the word that comes up the most is uncertainty. Until we are able to know more about this virus, and everything needed to stay safe, a postponement is the most judicious course of action we can take.”