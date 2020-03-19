Mazda confirms Multimatic switch

Mazda has confirmed its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship service provider switch from Team Joest to Multimatic.

Known as Mazda Team Joest from mid-2017 through January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, where the brand’s RT24-P DPis finished second and sixth, the new Multimatic-led racing program will be entered as ‘Mazda Motorsports.’

“Mazda is looking forward to going racing with Multimatic when IMSA resumes racing, with a shared goal of winning the IMSA driver and manufacturers’ championships,” said Nelson Cosgrove, Director, Mazda Motorsports. “The management and engineering staff at Multimatic is familiar with our team and will continue to elevate our program.”

The Nos. 55 and 77 RT24-Ps will return to action with the same driver line-up once IMSA’s season resumes.