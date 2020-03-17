Trans Am postpones March 28-29 Road Atlanta event

Following the Georgia announcement declaring a state of emergency for public health due to the spread of COVID-19, The Trans Am Racing Company announced today that the SpeedTour Road Atlanta Grand Prix event featuring the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on March 28–29 will be postponed. The next event for the national Trans Am Series is currently scheduled for May 1-3 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

In addition, the series continues to monitor the developments in Northern California for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship event at Thunder Hill Raceway that is scheduled for April 3-5. As of today, the event will go ahead without schedule interruptions.

The following statement was released by The Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett:

“After careful consideration and the ever-changing updates on the COVID-19 crisis, we will not be holding the event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta March 26- 29 as planned. Frankly, there is just too much travel risk and unknown health effects to put on the event at this time. We are trying to find an alternative date that we can make work with the Road Atlanta management team later this year.

“We continue to monitor the developments in Northern California. We will make a decision about Thunderhill soon. I can share that NASA’s Jerry Kunzman and Trans Am are in discussion regarding the possibility of Trans Am West Coast joining alternate dates at Sonoma and Thunderhill so as to maintain a six-race Championship, if a postponement of Thunderhill is unavoidable.

“We appreciate the flood of support we have received from all of you over the last few days. Please take care of your health, and we will be providing updates on future events as this season unfolds.”

Fans that have purchased tickets to the event will have the option to get refunded or credited toward a future purchase. Visit SVRA.com for more details.