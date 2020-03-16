NHRA suspends all events for 30 days

The NHRA has suspended all competition until at least the middle of April as a countermeasure against the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension includes events at all NHRA-owned tracks, as well as all events under NHRA sanction, including the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. At present, the first date scheduled to go ahead as planned is Houston on April 17-19, subject to developments in the interim.

“We made this decision with heavy hearts as we see the effects this pandemic is having on the world, the country and our NHRA family,” said an NHRA statement.

“We believe this is the right decision since social distancing and reducing gatherings of people has been recommended as one of the most effective ways to protect everyone in the long run.

“We are all in this complicated, uncertain and rapidly changing situation together, and we encourage everyone to look out for each other. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We encourage you to consult www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for information and updates.

“We look forward to the time when we all come together again in person to celebrate the most extreme sport on the planet.”