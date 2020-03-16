Hall of Fame Museum closed for now

Following the Daytona International Speedway’s lead, and joining other motorsports organizations around the world, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum will be closed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Housed inside the DIS Ticket and Tours Building in front of the famed 2.5-mile DIS tri-oval on International Speedway Blvd., the MSHFA Museum is part of the DIS Tours attraction that operates nearly year-round.

Both the daily tours and museum access were suspended at the close of business Friday as DIS released a statement: “We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our guests. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess when to resume tour operations.”

“As part of the popular Daytona International Speedway Tours program, and taking into account the serious nature of this worldwide situation, we support this decision without question and join DIS in placing the health and safety of our guests and colleagues as our foremost priority,” said MSHFA President George Levy.

The Museum closure follows last week’s decision by the MSHFA to postpone its 32nd Annual Induction Celebration that was set to take place today and Tuesday in Daytona Beach.