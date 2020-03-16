Dutch, Spanish GPs prepare for possible postponement

The Dutch and Spanish grands prix – the first two races on the 2020 Formula 1 calendar currently unaffected by postponements – are working on alternative plans in case of changes.

Following the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix back in February and the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix last weekend, F1 announced both the races in Bahrain and Vietnam would also not take place on their original dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time the sport said it is provisionally aiming to resume racing at the end of May, but that target is beyond the date of the returning Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on May.

“Based on reports from Formula One Management and FIA, we are in joint consultation with them about the possible consequences for the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix,” the race organizers said.

“These are not yet fully known, but in the event of possible postponement, all tickets will remain valid. As soon as more news is known, we will share it with all parties involved.”

With Spain now in a nationwide partial-lockdown to combat COVID-19, the Spanish Grand Prix officials also confirmed that they are working on different options with F1 in case the race is postponed.

“Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will continue monitoring the evolution of the pandemic, staying in permanent contact with the different bodies and health authorities in order to continue implementing the applicable measures and recommendations, ensuring the health and safety of our visitors.

“We are sorry for the inconveniences that these changes may have caused and we offer our apologies to all fans and customers that have been affected by these extraordinary measures.”