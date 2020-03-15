St Petersberg GP announces ticket deferment plan

In lieu of refunds, the organizers behind the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg have offered ticket buyers the opportunity to secure tickets to the 2021 event, or the three other IndyCar races Green Savoree Racing Promotions are scheduled to hold in 2020.

“Ticket Purchasers on file for the March 13-15, 2020 event may choose to defer their purchased tickets for use at the March 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” GSRP wrote in an update posted to the official event website. “Alternatively, ticket purchasers may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 10% to apply towards future Green Savoree Racing Promotions events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, general admission, camping, RV space, paddock access and pit passes at either the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Honda Indy Toronto or Grand Prix of Portland. This 110% credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season, subject to availability.”

GSRP expects to begin the ticket deferment or event change process by the end of the week.

“Ticket holders will receive detailed instructions and next steps via email Friday March 20, 2020,” it wrote. “Thank you for your continued patience.”

RACER has requested a comment from GSRP regarding its decision to not offer refunds, and awaits a response.