NASCAR postpones Atlanta, Homestead

NASCAR has postponed all racing activity for the next two weeks at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials, and everyone associated with our sport,” read a NASCAR statement. “We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

Officials announced Friday morning there will be no racing this weekend or next for the three NASCAR national series. As of Thursday night, the sport had planned to go ahead with its triple-header weekend in Hampton, Georgia, with no schedule changes.

Friday morning brought suggestions that the weekend scheduled would be condensed into two days. Instead, the final decision resulted in teams being told to head home.

NASCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series would have been the only major sporting events taking place in the United States this weekend. Both series had initially decided to continue racing without fans in attendance, however confirmation of IndyCar’s subsequent decision to postpone all competition through April arrived almost in tandem with NASCAR’s latest update.

This is the first time since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, that NASCAR has postponed an event.

As of now, NASCAR’s next scheduled event is March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway.