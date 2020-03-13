Formula E suspends season due to coronavirus

While motorsports sanctioning bodies across the globe are grappling with the coronavirus outbreak on a race-by-race basis, Formula E — particularly affected since all its events are run in city centers — has gone a step further and suspended its 2019-20 season altogether.

Jointly with the FIA, the ABB Formula E Championship announced Friday that the season will be “temporarily suspended for a two-month period.” The decision, made in coordination with the relevant local authorities to temporarily freeze races held in highly populated cities, was “taken as the most responsible course of action, due to the continued spread of coronavirus and the World Health Organization officially declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.”

The first races canceled under the suspension are those in Paris and Seoul along with Jakarta, Indonesia (which had already been canceled). Formula E will evaluate options to organize and reschedule races following its two-month stand-down.

“Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months,” said Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag. “Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be back in full force, once the ongoing health crisis and spread of COVID-19 has subsided.”