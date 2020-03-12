NHRA postpones portion of Gatornationals

The NHRA has postponed competition for the professional classes at this weekend’s Gatornationals, while the sportsman categories due to race today will run behind closed doors.

In a statement, the organization said that the decision was made “in consideration of the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the recommendation of the Florida governor”.

Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown, Top Fuel Harley, Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car will compete at a later date to be determined.

Current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event, or ticket holders may opt to use their tickets as a credit toward the 2021 Gatornationals.