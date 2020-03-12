IndyCar releases modified St Petersburg schedule

IndyCar has released the revised schedule for this weekend’s season-opening race at St Petersburg, which will be held over two days behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On-track action for Friday, which was originally scheduled to include two practice sessions, has been cut, and cars will instead take to the track for the first time on Saturday, when two practice sessions and qualifying are slated to be held.

Saturday

09:45am – 10:30am Practice 1 1:30pm – 2:30pm Practice 2 4:45pm Qualifying

Live coverage of all practice and qualifying sessions will be on NBC Sports Gold. Qualifying also will be aired tape delayed at 10 p.m. on NBCSN.

Sunday’s schedule remains unchanged:

10:25am – 10:55am Warm-up 2:53pm Driver intros 3:23pm Command to start engines 3:30pm Green flag

Live coverage on NBCSN begins at 2:30 p.m. with the pre-race show, followed by the green flag for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps/180 miles) on NBCSN (live).

“IndyCar loves to present great sport and competition and there is no place we enjoy more than St. Petersburg to open our season,” IndyCar CEO Mark Miles said.

“However, the priority had to be the health and safety of our fans, drivers, teams, officials and workers. We worked through all the possible options with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, his administration and race promoter Green Savoree and we came to the best possible conclusion given all the circumstances, in particular when our teams indicated they still wanted to race.

“We are aware of the number of fans that gathered in St. Petersburg for the race weekend, but we are hopeful they trust and understand that the move was made with their health and welfare in mind as the sports world looks to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic from a global perspective.”