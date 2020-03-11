Ragan returning to Trucks at Richmond

David Ragan will jump back into a truck next month for the first time since 2006 with DGR-Crosley.

The team announced Wednesday that the NASCAR veteran will compete in the April 18 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway. Ragan will drive DGR’s No. 17 Ford F-150 with sponsorship from Select Blinds. The Truck Series is making a return to Richmond after a 15-year absence.

“I’m really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley’s F-150s at Richmond,” said Ragan. “I’ve been friends with David [Gilliland, team co-owner] for a long time, and I see how much work he’s putting into this team and the success they’ve had early on. They have a shop full of great people, and I’m glad that we could make all this happen.”

Ragan retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition after the 2019 season. However, he has been open to doing one-off races in other series, and at tracks where he’d like to compete. Last month, Ragan finished fourth in the Daytona 500 driving for Rick Ware Racing in a car prepared from his former team, Front Row Motorsports.

The fall 2006 race at Phoenix was the last time Ragan has driven a truck. He made 19 starts that season and has 29 career starts in the Truck Series.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in the Truck Series, and I’m incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this,” continued Ragan. “This is what I wanted to do when I decided to stop racing full-time at the end of last season; I want to race in different series with different teams.

“Obviously, we want to be competitive, and I have no doubt that DGR-Crosley will bring me a great truck. Richmond has always been one of my favorite tracks that we race at. Hopefully, we can get folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans.”

Ragan will be teammates with Tanner Gray, who competes full-time in the series for DGR.