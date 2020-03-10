Wolfe lands lug nut penalty from Phoenix

Joey Logano’s crew chief Paul Wolfe has been fined $10,000 for a lug nut that was not properly secured on the race-winning No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang at Phoenix last weekend.

Logano battled back from an uncontrolled tire penalty early in the race and then a broken jack on his final pit stop. It was the second win in the season’s first four races for the pair, and Logano’s second win at Phoenix. It was the first time Wolfe has gone to victory lane at Phoenix as a crew chief.

Wolfe and Logano were paired together in early January when Penske swapped all three crew chiefs and teams for his drivers. Wolfe and Logano are the only Penske team to have won this year, and they sit second in the points standings going into this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.