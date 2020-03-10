Nasr completes Carlin IndyCar line-up for St Petersburg

The entry list for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Season is complete following Carlin Racing’s nomination of Felipe Nasr to drive the No. 31 Chevy this weekend for the curtain raiser at St. Petersburg.

With the Brazilian filling the last open seat, albeit for only St. Pete at the moment, all 24 full-time entries have drivers in place. St. Pete will also feature two part-time entries from DragonSpeed and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, taking the count to 26.

Carlin’s No. 31 is expected to have more than one driver in position to complete the 17-race calendar.

Nasr, who spent two years in Formula 1, and currently competes in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, joins team veteran Max Chilton for the weekend after completing two impressive test outings with the team.

“We’re very much looking forward to getting the season underway this weekend in St Pete,” said team owner Trevor Carlin. “Max had some very positive comments on the work we’d done over the winter and how the car felt in Sebring. Felipe has been a great asset so far with his setup work and feedback at COTA, and in Sebring in particular. Obviously, we won’t be able to see what progress we’ve made until everyone is on track this weekend in St Pete, but our goal remains to make progress with every race as we continue our IndyCar program.”

For Nasr, the call-up by Carlin represents the reward from three years of work to earn a shot in IndyCar.

“I’m very pleased to be joining Carlin for my first ever weekend in an Indy car in St. Petersburg this weekend,” he said.

“It’s nice to see that all the work we’ve put into this program together has finally paid off. I’m thankful for Trevor Carlin for giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 31 Carlin Chevrolet this weekend and to Chevy for supporting this program. I’m very keen to contribute to the team with my experience and my knowledge and to hopefully show that the speed we had at Sebring a few days ago will translate onto the streets of St. Petersburg. I know the team has been working really hard over the offseason, and I’m very excited to get out on track first thing on Friday morning.”