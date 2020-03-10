F1 adds Saudi oil giant Aramco as global partner, includes USGP deal

Formula 1 has announced a global partnership deal with Saudi Aramco, which will also become title sponsor of the United States Grand Prix.

Aramco becomes the sixth global partner for F1 alongside DHL, Emirates, Heineken, Pirelli and Rolex.

F1 announced the deal as a partnership that will allow the two companies to “combine their considerable shared expertise to identify opportunities for the advancement of sustainable fuels, enhanced engine efficiencies and emerging mobility technology.”

As part of the partnership, Aramco will become the title sponsor of the races in the United States, Hungary and Spain, as well as taking on trackside branding and being integrated into broadcasts.

“We are delighted to welcome Aramco to the Formula 1 family as a long-term Global Partner as we start our 2020 season,” F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said. “We are looking forward to sharing our combined expertise and working with Aramco on technological innovation and we will benefit hugely from its capabilities and expertise in the fuel and energy sector.”

In November, F1 announced sustainability plans that include becoming a net carbon neutral sport by 2030, and despite Aramco last year topping a Climate Accountability Institute list of the most polluting companies in terms of emissions from 1965-2017 – contributing 4.38% of the global total on its own – the sport insists the partnership “has the potential to further develop and accelerate its plans towards a power unit fueled by advanced sustainable fuels.”