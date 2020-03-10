Daly to run ovals with Carlin

Conor Daly will complete Carlin Racing’s lineup in the No. 59 Chevy. The American, who signed to drive for Ed Carpenter Racing in the No. 20 Chevy on all road and street courses, plus the Indianapolis 500, will contest the remaining oval races in the Carlin entry piloted by Max Chilton at the road/street courses and Indy 500.

It will be a familiar role for Daly, who stepped into Chilton’s car last year when the Briton announced he was dropping the remaining ovals on the post-Indy calendar from his schedule. Driving for Carlin at Texas, Iowa, Pocono, and Gateway, Daly earned the British team’s best result of the year, placing sixth on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway oval.