The Week in Sports Cars, March 9, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 1m51s)
- General (51m57s)
- Fun (1h11m37s)
- IMSA (1h47m23s)
It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
“This year is the most important of my career. It’s a season where I as a driver, and my team together, can get a lot of experience (…)Presented by Monster Energy
Scott Dixon’s life is filled with an increasing amount of important numbers. In his 20th year with Chip Ganassi Racing, which celebrates (…)
Toby Sowery will continue his American open-wheel journey in Indy Lights with Belardi Auto Racing, and he’ll be joined by rising (…)
While outsiders might be frustrated by the lousy luck Ryan Blaney’s team has experienced over the last three weeks, crew chief Todd Gordon (…)
There’s a sense of celebration going on at Florida’s Performance Tech Motorsports. Owned and run by old school IMSA GTP racer Brent (…)
The 2020 IndyCar season gets the green flag Sunday at St Petersburg with lots of good storylines, cars and drivers galore, and a ‘wizard (…)
John Andretti spent the final months of his life working on his autobiography, and despite his loss on January 30 to colon cancer, the (…)
Forces of nature do not yield to the will of mere mortals. At best, human beings find a way to co-exist with such powers: working with (…)
Sportscar Vintage Racing Association will deliver new value to sponsors and fans alike by extending its reach to a global scale (…)
Michael Cooper and the No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop McLaren 570S GT4 took victory in the second of two Sprint races at Circuit of The (…)
Comments