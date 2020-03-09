Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in Sports Cars, March 9, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by JEP/LAT

Podcasts

It’s The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion Topics:

  1. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 1m51s)
  2. General (51m57s)
  3. Fun (1h11m37s)
  4. IMSA (1h47m23s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

