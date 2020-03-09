Sowery, Lindh join Belardi for 2020 Lights season

Toby Sowery will continue his American open-wheel journey in Indy Lights with Belardi Auto Racing, and he’ll be joined by rising Swedish talent Rasmus Lindh, who moves up to Lights after a strong 2019 campaign in Indy Pro 2000.

The rapid Briton joins BAR from HMD Motorsports, where he won one race for the team on its Indy Lights debut.

“I’m super excited to be back competing in Indy Lights,” he said of joining the 2014 series champions. “It’s been a long winter since WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and I’m pleased to have landed a great position with Belardi Auto Racing. I’m confident the team will give me a platform that allows me to focus on my performance. I also have a strong teammate to work with so we should expect to be very competitive. I’d like to thank my sponsors and Brian for making this year possible.”

A runner-up in Indy Pro 2000 with three wins and 13 podiums, Lindh is part of a small wave of graduates from the Roar To Indy’s middle tier, including Indy Pro 2000 champion Kyle Kirkwood at Andretti Autosport.

“I’m looking forward to this season, and I am so happy to be joining Belardi Auto Racing,” Lindh said. “I think it will be an awesome year for the team and myself, and I can’t wait to get it going. I want to thank everyone involved that made this all possible.”