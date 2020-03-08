Maxson sweeps COTA TCR races

Race 1 winner Tyler Maxson and the No. 74 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N TCR doubled up in the second race of the weekend at Circuit of The Americas.

Nikko Reger briefly pulled the nose of his No. 51 Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N TCR ahead of polesitter Maxson’s car on the outside of his teammate at Turn 1, but slotted into second. The 2019 TCR class champion Michael Hurczyn quickly moved into the third position in the No. 71 FCP Euro VW Golf GTI TCR and went off in pursuit of the Copeland Motorsports Hyundai duo. Maxson was never challenged for the lead and would go on to control the race and sweep the TCR weekend at COTA.

“We knew Race 2 would be a bit of a challenge but were able to conserve the tires and control the race — it was really great. Hyundai has built an amazing Veloster N TCR overall and I’ve been able to squeeze a lot of speed out of it. What a weekend!” said Maxson.

In TC, 2019 driver’s champion Johan Schwartz, who started in the second position, was able to sneak the No. 31 Hard Motorsport BMW M240iR Cup past the pole-sitting No. 26 Classic BMW BMW M240iR Cup of Toby Grahovec to grab the lead as the field went through Turn 11 on Lap 1. Joseph Federl and the No. 23 TechSport Racing Nissan 370Z, who started fourth, would slot into third in class.

Ten minutes later, Federl flew around Grahovec for second position at Turn 2, then stalk Schwartz for the next few laps.

Behind the hoard of TC cars, the TCA field saw Mark Pombo and his No. 61 MINI JCW Team MINI Cooper JCW drop out of the lead in the esses after contact with another competitor, allowing his teammate, Tom Mejia in the No. 60, to take the top spot with Kevin Boehm and the No. 9 Boehm Racing Honda Civic Si in second. Mejia controlled the field and take his first race victory of the 2020 season.

“It feels great to get my first TCA win, it’s quite the accomplishment. The Honda had a lot of speed behind me, but luckily I was able to pull away a bit at the end and grab the win,” said Mejia.

PJ Groenke, who started eighth, fought through the field to grab the final TCA podium spot in the No. 25 TechSport Subaru BRZ tS.

With 22 minutes remaining on the clock, Federl grabbed the TC lead from Schwartz going into Turn 1 with Toby Grahovec following Federl through, dropping Schwartz from first to third position in two corners. The top three cars would run nose-to-tail as Race 1 winner James Clay began reeling in the lead group in the No. 36 Bimmerworld BMW M240iR Cup in fourth position.

Texan Grahovec made a sneaky inside move on Federl at Turn 1 with 12 minutes left to grab the lead. Clay also got past Schwartz a few corners later to claim the third position.

On the very next lap Federl would repass Grahovec for the lead, making it Federl, Grahovec, Clay as the top three.

With under two minutes remaining, Schwartz made a daring dive to the inside of Clay at the Turn 11 hairpin to grab the final TC podium position. As positions 2-3-4 battled, Federl pulled out a four-second lead and cruised to the class victory.

“The Nissan has a lot of great straight-line speed, but the BMWs are great in the corners. Once I got out front, I was able to put on a little show for all my friends that are here at my home track. Thanks to TechSport and Nissan for giving me a great car today!” said Federl.

TC America TCR and TC competitors are back in action next weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

TCR Race 2 RESULTS

TC Race 2 RESULTS

TCA Race 2 RESULTS