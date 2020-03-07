SRO America reveals CBSSN broadcast schedule

CBS Sports Network and SRO Motorsports America have announced the 2020 broadcast schedule for the GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT Sports Club, Pirelli GT4 and TC America series. The upcoming season marks the sixth consecutive year for the successful broadcast partnership.

The 2020 broadcast schedule features over 200 hours of national North American and international coverage and includes live or same-day Sunday broadcasts of the GT World Challenge America series as well as a new addition for this season – Saturday series race coverage. Fans will now be able to watch both weekend races in their entirety on the network.

Pirelli GT4, GT Sports Club and TC America series will have tape delayed broadcasts, while GT4 SprintX coverage expands to 90 minutes to cover the full race. CBS Sports Network will also broadcast four live hours of the Indy 8 Hour race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October. In addition to coverage of the North American series, this season’s broadcast schedule will also feature international SRO series coverage of Intercontinental GT Challenge, GT World Challenge Europe and Asia, and more.

CBS Sports Network coverage of SRO Motorsports America races begins this Sunday, March 8, with the opening race weekend at Circuit of The Americas.