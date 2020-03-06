Elliott sets the pace in final Cup practice at Phoenix

Chase Elliott was fastest in final NASCAR Cup Series practice with a 134.213 mph (26.823s) lap around Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott gave Hendrick Motorsports a sweep of the Friday practice sessions. He had been second quickest to teammate William Byron in first practice.

Behind Elliott was Kyle Busch at 134.203 mph. Busch enters Phoenix looking for his third win at the track in the last four races there.

Completing the top five in final practice was Aric Almirola at 133.655 mph, Alex Bowman at 133.403 mph, and Ty Dillon at 133.269 mph.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was sixth-fastest at 132.783 mph while Joey Logano was seventh-quickest at 132.670 mph. Eighth-fastest was Byron at 132.646 mph with Erik Jones ninth-fastest at 132.616 mph. Rounding out the top 10 was Brad Keselowski at 132.519 mph.

The most recent winner at Phoenix, Denny Hamlin, was 16th-fastest. Hamlin’s best lap was 132.154 mph.

Stenhouse ran the most laps in final practice with 34.

All 38 drivers participated in final practice, however, three of them had to serve penalties. JJ Yeley lost the final 15 minutes due to his car being late out of the garage for inspection. Kurt Busch also lost the final 15 minutes because his car failed inspection twice last weekend.

Martin Truex Jr. lost 30 of the 50 minutes in final practice because his car failed inspection three times last weekend.

Kevin Harvick was tops in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Aric Almirola.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET Saturday.