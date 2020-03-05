Podcast: Myatt Snider and Andy Street

Myatt Snider spent his 2019 competing in the NASCAR Euro Series while hoping to land back in one of the three national series. For 2020, Snider has that with a part-time opportunity driving for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series. But Snider is also getting seat time with RSS Racing, which will put him at about a 20-race schedule between the two teams.

This week, hear Snider discuss:

– How his first few weeks on the job have gone

– His relationship with RCR teammates Anthony Alfredo and Kaz Grala

– How Snider will stay plugged in when not behind the wheel

– How the deal with RSS Racing came about and why he took the ride

– If any lessons will translate from the Euro Series

In a second conversation, Andy Street introduces himself. Street was promoted from engineer to crew chief of the No. 21 car at Richard Childress Racing to work with Snider, Alfredo, and Grala.

Street discusses:

– If he ever had his eyes on becoming a NASCAR crew chief

– Memories from previous roles within RCR, who he’s spent 16 years with

– Why Street believes more and more teams are turning to engineers to fill the crew chief role

– How he will manage working with multiple drivers

– His expectations for the 21 team