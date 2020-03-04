NASCAR, IMSA monitoring coronavirus outbreak

Ahead of a three-day weekend at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR have urged fans and paddock personnel to take all appropriate precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

IMSA, ARCA, and NASCAR released a joint statement Wednesday stating they are in communication with authorities about the virus, but do not currently anticipate any disruptions to their schedules. NASCAR will put on races for the ARCA Menards East, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series this weekend at Phoenix. IMSA next competes on March 18-21 at Sebring.

“The health and safety of our fans, competitors, employees and everyone associated with IMSA, ARCA and NASCAR remains our top priority,” the statement read. “We are in regular communication with relevant authorities and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

MotoGP has canceled its opener in Qatar and postponed its second race in Thailand, while Formula 1 has postponed the Chinese GP, and there are question marks over whether the inaugural Vietnamese GP will go ahead. IndyCar, which opens its season at St Petersburg next week, currently expects to run its full calendar.