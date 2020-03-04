NASCAR condenses Speedweeks schedule for 2021

Speedweeks at Daytona will just be speed week at Daytona International Speedway in 2021.

NASCAR and track president Chip Wile has announced a condensed schedule for its season-opening events beginning next year. It includes the non-points Busch Clash race running under the lights on the same road course as that used for the Rolex 24.

The Busch Clash will kick off the ’21 season on Tuesday, February 9. With the Busch Clash not awarding points, NASCAR Cup Series teams will use its current fleet of cars for the event, and save the Next Gen vehicle to debut with the Daytona 500.

“NASCAR fans have asked for more road course competition, and the industry is listening,” said Wile. “With the talent level the Busch Clash brings to the table, the race will now clearly have its own look and feel during Daytona Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth in 2021 and beyond.

“The new placement on the Speedweeks schedule also adds to the anticipation. That switch will make for a fuller Speedweeks calendar. Fans also will have the opportunity to engage in a festive infield atmosphere, similar to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, with many prime viewing opportunities.”

Daytona 500 qualifying to lock in the front row will take place Wednesday, February 10. NASCAR will continue to set the remainder of the Daytona 500 field with two Duel qualifying races on Thursday evening, February 11.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will begin its season on Friday, February 12.

Saturday, February 13 becomes a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener and the ARCA Menards Series race.

February 14 will be a culmination of the week with the 63rd running of the Daytona 500.

“The famed road course at Daytona has a long and storied history with sports cars and motorcycles, and now we can write a new chapter on it with stock cars,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development. “Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same.”