Johnson to test Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will get his first run in an IndyCar next month during a test at Barber Motorsports Park. The opportunity comes via the Arrow McLaren SP team, which uses Chevrolet engines for its pair of entries for Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew.

Through a pair of social media posts, Johnson shared photos of an AMSP Dallara DW12 at the team’s shop in Indianapolis and his plan to test at one of IndyCar’s most challenging road courses.

Johnson, who will retire from NASCAR Cup competition at the end of the season, is synonymous with the No. 48 Chevy he’s driven to seven titles for Hendrick Motorsports, and has expressed an interest in NTT IndyCar Series racing on road and street courses in 2021.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and Johnson maintain a close friendship, with the Californians recently meeting up at Circuit of The Americas during IndyCar Spring Training where Johnson observed the test through an invitation from McLaren, and presented Brown with one of his NASCAR helmets. In 2018, he tested a McLaren F1 car as part of a ride swap with Fernando Alonso.

So much for a roomy interior. pic.twitter.com/WOjbVMsZCu — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 4, 2020