Australia gets IndyCar TV boost

The NTT IndyCar Series has negotiated to improve another international broadcasting deficiency experienced in 2019 as the Australian division of Fox Sports has negotiated to bring live coverage to its audience.

According to the channel, IndyCar events will be available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, with live streaming accessible on Foxtel GO and Kayo Sports as well.

IndyCar’s new Australian television home is a familiar one to domestic audiences as Formula 1, the Australian Supercars series, and MotoGP are among the featured series presented live to the nation that birthed five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, and 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power.

In IndyCar’s move from split coverage across ABC/ESPN and NBCSN through 2018 to full-time NBC and NBCSN in 2019, all of its international TV contracts that were handled by ESPN required new deals negotiated by the series and dozens of broadcasters.

Like the recent deal to improve IndyCar’s TV presence in Canada, Australia’s contract was ripe for renegotiation to upgrade the delayed, one-hour highlight shows that were offered last year.

With a return to live IndyCar programming on cable, Australian fans can reconnect with the exploits of Power, the New Zealand-bred Dixon, home product James Davison, who is expected to make another run at Indianapolis 500 glory, and reigning Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, who will debut for Team Penske in May’s Indianapolis Grand Prix, among other races on the calendar.