NASCAR hits three for ACS lug nut violations

Three NASCAR crew chiefs have been fined for lug nut violations in last weekend’s races at Fontana.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Randall Burnett and Mike Shiplett have each been fined $10,000. Burnett works with rookie Tyler Reddick at Richard Childress Racing, and the fine was a result from there being one lug nut not secure on the No. 8 Chevrolet. Shiplett also works with a rookie, Cole Custer of Stewart-Haas Racing, who also had one lug nut not secure on his No. 41 Ford Mustang.

Reddick finished 11th in the Auto Club 400 and took over the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings. Custer finished 18th, which is a career-best finish for him in the series.

In the Xfinity Series, Dave Rogers of Joe Gibbs Racing was fined $5,000. There was one lug nut not secure on the No. 18 Toyota, driven by rookie Riley Herbst. Herbst finished second in the Production Alliance Group 300 on Saturday.

Those were the only penalties handed down following the weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

Last Sunday morning, NASCAR announced L1-level penalties for JTG Daugherty Racing on Sunday morning. Both the No. 37 and No. 47 teams were docked 10 driver and owner points and the crew chiefs for each team, Brian Pattie and Trent Owens, were suspended from the event for illegal body modifications found after qualifying.

“They had some body panels that were disguised and became flexible that aren’t supposed to be,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, clarified Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “They weren’t really attached like they were meant to be, per the rulebook. Flexible body panels in key areas produce more downforce and more side force.”