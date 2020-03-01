L1 penalties for JTG Daugherty

JTG Daugherty Racing has been issued L1-level penalties to both of its NASCAR Cup Series teams.

NASCAR has docked 10 driver and owner points from the Nos. 37 and 47 teams. Both drivers, Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., have also lost their starting positions and start at the rear of the field in today’s Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET) at Fontana.

Crew chiefs Trent Owens, for Preece, and Brian Pattie, for Stenhouse, have also been suspended from the event.

Stenhouse had qualified 10th while Preece had clocked in 20th fastest. However, Preece was already dropping to the rear of the field because his team had changed the engine in his Chevrolet before qualifying.

NASCAR cited section 20.20 of the rule book under “assembled vehicle overall rules” for both cars being found out of compliance with body modifications after qualifying. “Parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what should otherwise be the normal airflow over the body of the vehicle.”

Brian Burns will serve as Preece’s crew chief on the No. 37 team. Eddie Pardue will call the shots for Stenhouse and the No. 47 team.