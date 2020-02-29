Vintage Motorsport’s March-April issue and 2020 annual now available

The 20.2 March/April issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine shows off a Corvette on steroids, the 1977 JPL Racing big-block wide-body “Supervette,” 7 pages on this wretched X-cess tube-framed racer.

For Porsche enthusiasts, we visit the just-opened Brumos Collection in Jacksonville, Fla., enough eye candy for everyone who loves fast machines of different eras and many of the Brumos No. 59 racers from over the years to delight.

For the long-running series, “My Favorite Race,” this time it’s Danica Patrick who talks about that impactful day in the 2005 Indy 500 when she led the race and finished fourth — still the highest-placing woman in the “500” to date.