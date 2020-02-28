More IndyCar races for basic cable in Canada

A significant change to NTT IndyCar Series coverage in Canada has been made to restore some of what was lost during the 2019 season.

While only two races — the Indianapolis 500 and the Honda Indy Toronto — were carried live last year on the Rogers SportsNet 360 cable channel, the series and Rogers will make 10 of the 17 events on the 2020 calendar available on the SportsNet 360 basic cable outlet.

The new SportsNet 360 IndyCar broadcast plan includes St. Petersburg, the Indy 500, Texas, Road America (pictured), Richmond, Toronto, Iowa, Gateway, Portland, and Monterey.

Last year, diehard Canadian fans were forced to pay for the SportsNet 360 channel, a premium option, and a secondary channel, SportsNet World, for the bulk of the races at a price of $19.99 per month. The remaining races from Barber, Long Beach, Circuit of The Americas, the Indy GP, Detroit, Mid-Ohio, can be seen on SportsNet World. With the extra SportsNet World tier added in 2019, live streaming was made available.

The NBC Gold IndyCar live streaming service is not available to Canadian residents.

“To better serve our Canadian fans, we have worked with our media partner, Rogers SportsNet, to increase the 2020 coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series in Canada and to ensure more economical access to viewers,” said Stephen Starks, IndyCar’s VP of promoter & media partner relations.

“This season 10 of our 17 races can be viewed live via a basic cable package on SportsNet 360. This is a significant improvement over 2019 when only the Indy 500 and Honda Indy Toronto aired on the basic cable SportsNet channels. Importantly, six of the nine races that will be broadcast on NBCSN in the U.S. – the St. Petersburg season opener, Texas, Richmond, Toronto, Iowa, and Gateway – will air on SportsNet 360 this season. We are thankful for our partnership with SportsNet and are excited that one of our most dedicated fan bases will have better access to our racing this season.”

Full 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule on Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World and Sportsnet NOW+: