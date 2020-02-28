Bowman tops final Fontana practice

Alex Bowman swept both Friday practice sessions at Auto Club Speedway after setting fastest lap in the final NASCAR Cup Series practice.

Bowman ran 176.626 mph to top the chart over Ryan Blaney, who ran a fastest lap of 176.186 mph. Third-quickest was Darrell Wallace Jr. at 176.177 mph.

Completing the top five was Kurt Busch at 175.816 mph and rookie Christopher Bell at 175.695mph.

Clint Bowyer was sixth-quickest at 175.678 mph with Brad Keselowski seventh-quickest at 175.588 mph. Eighth-quickest was Kyle Larson at 175.426 mph and ninth-fastest was Matt DiBenedetto at 175.396 mph. Kyle Busch closed out the top 10 at 175.328 mph.

Busch, the defending race winner, tagged the wall going into Turn 3, damaging the right side of his Toyota. Busch said the car got away from him as he was going over the bumps, and he was able to get back on track after repairs.

Four drivers served time penalties in final practice.

Chase Elliott, 17th quickest, lost 15 minutes because his car failed inspection twice last weekend. Corey LaJoie and JJ Yeley also lost the final 15 minutes of practice because their cars were late to inspection. And Garrett Smithley was docked 30 minutes because his car failed inspection three times.

Bowman was also quickest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, and Kurt Busch.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET Saturday.