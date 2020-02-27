Pigot returns with Rahal, Buhl for Indy GP and 500

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced Thursday that Spencer Pigot, who made three starts for the team in 2016, will return to its IndyCar squad for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on May 9 and the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 in a Honda-powered entry to be run as a partnership with Citrone/Buhl Autosport.

The Citrone/Buhl group, which last week revealed its plans to partner with an existing Indy car team for these two races, consists of former Indy car driver Robbie Buhl, his brother and business partner Tom, Robert Citrone — founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers — and his son Nick, a data analytics coordinator for the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team. The Buhls own Buhl Sport Detroit, a motorsports marketing company that operates a rallycross team and an advanced driver training program called Teen Street Skills.

“I’m very excited to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport for this year’s GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500,” said Pigot, who had been out of an IndyCar driver after being released by Ed Carpenter Racing, for whom he drove the past three seasons. “I ran my first IndyCar Series race and Indy 500 with RLL in 2016, so it will be nice to return to a team with some familiar faces. I can’t thank everyone at RLL and Citrone/Buhl Autosport enough for their efforts in putting this deal together and the opportunity to compete in another Indy 500. I can’t wait for May!”

Pigot will make his debut in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport entry on Friday, May 8, when practice begins for the Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.