NBC Sports reveals 2020 IndyCar schedule plans

NBC Sports has revealed its content schedule for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series — its second season as the exclusive broadcast home of IndyCar. NBC Sports is set to provide more than 300 hours of IndyCar action in 2020 across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass, highlighted by the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, on NBC.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2020 IndyCar schedule:

NBC Sports’ presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app;

Eight total IndyCar races on NBC, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, May 9; the Detroit Dual at Belle Isle on the weekend of May 30-31, and the final two races of the season in Portland, Ore., (Sunday, Sept. 6) and Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., (Sunday, Sept. 20);

Extensive coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass – NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming IndyCar product – including live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs — will stream all races during the season, which begins on Sunday, March 15, on NBCSN with live coverage of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the season.

Last year, the inaugural presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC averaged a TAD of 5.475 million viewers, up 11% vs. the 2018 race. For 2020, NBC Sports has expanded its Indy 500 qualifying coverage, adding a second day of broadcast coverage and two additional hours on NBC. Indy 500 qualifying on Saturday, May 16, will air from 2-5 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 17, on NBC from 1-3 p.m. ET.

The Indy 500 will also be included in NBC Sports’ Championship Season marketing campaign, which touts numerous high-profile championship events that are presented across NBC Sports platforms from May to July, including horse racing’s Triple Crown, Premier League Championship Sunday, French Open, Stanley Cup Final, Tour de France, and The Open Championship.

In another key addition, NBCSN will present IndyCar’s return to Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, June 27, in prime time. Other prime time races on NBCSN include Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway outside of St. Louis, Mo., on Aug. 22.

The full schedule:

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun, March 15 Firestone GP of St. Petersburg NBCSN 3 p.m. Sun., April 5 Honda GP of Alabama NBCSN 4 p.m. Sun., April 19 Acura GP of Long Beach NBCSN 4 p.m. Sun., April 26 AutoNation GP, COTA NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Sat., May 9 GMR GP at Indianapolis NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 24 104th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sat., May 30 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 1 NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 31 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 2 NBC 3 p.m. Sat., June 6 Texas Indy 600 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., June 21 REV Group GP at Road America NBC 12 p.m. Sat., June 27 Indy Richmond 300 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., July 12 Honda Indy Toronto NBCSN 3 p.m. Sat., July 18 Iowa 300 NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Sun., Aug 16 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NBC 12:30 p.m. Sat., Aug 22 Bommarito 500, Gateway NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Sep 6 Grand Prix of Portland NBC 3 p.m. Sun., Sep 20 Firestone GP of Monterey NBC 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass will deliver 200+ hours of programming in 2020, including 50+ hours of coverage surrounding the Indianapolis 500, all Indy Lights races, race day warm-ups, and full-event replays of all NTT IndyCar Series races.

All qualifying and practice sessions will be streamed live on INDYCAR Pass, many on an exclusive basis. Some practice and qualifying sessions will be available on television either live or on delay. Details for qualifying and practice telecasts will be released at a later date.

INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold will also feature IndyCar archival and library content, and other motorsports shoulder programming.