Citrone/Buhl Autosport plan IndyCar return

Former IndyCar driver Robbie Buhl and business partner Robert Citrone have announced their intent to field a new NTT IndyCar Series team.

Citrone/Buhl Autosport would debut in May at the Indianapolis Grand Prix, and despite a lack of specifics offered in the brief press release, an attempt to qualify for the Indy 500 would not be unexpected.

It’s unclear, however, whether the team — comprised of Citrone, founder of Discovery Capital Management, and his son Nick, plus Tom and Robbie Buhl (pictured above) — will rely on Chevy or Honda power, or who will drive the car.

Reached for comment, a Chevy representative told RACER the defending Indy 500-winning manufacturer had no knowledge or involvement in Citrone/Buhl Autosport, which suggests Honda could be in line to support the effort, or outreach to Chevy has yet to take place. An inquiry sent to Honda awaits a response at the time of publishing.

The headline for the announcement on the team’s website begins ‘Un-retired?’, which possibly suggests the 56-year-old Buhl — the 1992 Indy Lights champion who made 78 starts across the CART IndyCar Series, Indy Racing League and IndyCar Series, and contested eight Indy 500s — is considering a return to the cockpit. Most of the known drivers in search of Indy 500 seats told RACER they were unaware of the new Citrone/Buhl Autosport team until Friday morning.

After retiring from the cockpit in 2004, Buhl stayed on with the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team where he partnered on the ownership side with Dennis Reinbold through 2013. Reinbold’s Chevy-powered team, which will field two cars for the Indy 500, has no affiliation with Buhl’s new effort.

Multiple attempts to reach Buhl for further details were unsuccessful.