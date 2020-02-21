Carmel City Council votes to limit activities for 2021 Monterey Car Week

Issues with traffic, parking problems and incidents of reckless driving that have cropped up in the city of Carmel, Calif., with the growth of Monterey Car Week have prompted its city council to begin limiting the number of major events that can take place there.

According to a report about the Feb. 4 meeting in the Carmel Pine Cone newspaper, the city council said that the number of major events should be restricted to two, starting in summer 2021. Council members also said they want to work with the community activities commission on a specific policy for Car Week that might limit the size of Concours on the Avenue and the Pebble Beach Concours Tour d’Elegance, and otherwise control the impacts of August’s annual automotive events on the city.