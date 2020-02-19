More races possible for Hinchcliffe but not Toronto, Andretti says

The Canadian fans of James Hinchcliffe are no doubt ecstatic their favorite IndyCar driver will have a great ride for the 104th Indianapolis 500 but as of today he’s got nothing for the July race in Toronto.

“As you can imagine, I’ve spoken to every Honda team in the paddock, going through all these things, before I got my deal with Michael and Toronto is an issue,” said Hinchcliffe, who was officially confirmed today in a sixth Andretti Autosport car for May’s two races and Texas. “Whether they’ve got a Lights team or sports car programs, different logistical issues is why Toronto is really a tough race to pull off this year.

“Michael’s team has Indy Lights that weekend so he can’t run a sixth car and other teams have sports car races on both sides of the Toronto weekend, so they’re not able to run an extra car either. It’s tough to think about not running there but nothing I can do right now.”

It’s hard to imagine what effect the absence of the Mayor of Hinchtown from the line-up could have on IndyCar’s second-longest playing street race. Canadian rookie Dalton Kellet will be entered in A.J. Foyt’s car but obviously doesn’t have the appeal of the 33-year-old Toronto native and 10-year IndyCar veteran.

“We might be able to run Hinch in a few other races,” said Andretti. “But unfortunately Toronto won’t be one of them.”