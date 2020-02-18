Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Haas F1 shakedown with Romain Grosjean

Image courtesy of Haas F1

VIDEO: Haas F1 shakedown with Romain Grosjean

Formula 1

VIDEO: Haas F1 shakedown with Romain Grosjean

By 38 minutes ago

By: |

Ride along as Romain Grosjean takes his new Haas F1 car out for its first lap…

, , Formula 1, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/02/18/video-haas-f1-shakedown-with-romain-grosjean/ VIDEO: Haas F1 shakedown with Romain Grosjean - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home